Robertson scored a goal on five shots, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Kings.

Robertson opened the scoring at 4:21 of the first period and also helped out on tallies by Matt Duchene (on the power play) and Logan Stankoven. It's a third straight multi-point effort for Robertson, who appears to have taken it personally that he wasn't on Team USA's roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Robertson is up to 25 goals, 34 assists, 16 power-play points, 167 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 59 appearances this season.