Robertson recorded a pair of assists and nine shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Robertson set up goals by Roope Hintz and Thomas Harley. This was Robertson's fourth multi-point effort in December, giving him four goals and six assists over 10 contests for the month. His longest point streak of the season is five games, but he's yet to go more than two games off the scoresheet, providing steady offense. The 24-year-old is at 10 goals, 20 helpers, 86 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 31 appearances.