Robertson scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Robertson set up Miro Heiskanen's goal in the first period before adding one of his own in the second. This was Robertson's third multi-point effort over his last six games, but he's gone scoreless in the other three. He's at nine goals, 17 helpers, 10 power-play points, 67 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 27 outings overall.