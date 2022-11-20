Robertson scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.
He has 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) during his NHL career-high 11-game point streak. Robertson sits sixth in NHL scoring with 27 points and in a tie for third in goals with 12. The young star is on a 123-point pace this season.
More News
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Takes point streak up to 10•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Two points in OT loss•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Two-point effort Sunday•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Point streak up to seven games•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Extends streak with goal•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Five-game, 11-point streak•