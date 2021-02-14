Robertson scored a goal on his only shot in a 4-3 shootout loss to Carolina on Saturday.

Robertson connected on a quick one-timer from the high slot to pull Dallas to within 3-2 midway through the third period. The goal extended Robertson's point streak to four games (two goals, three assists) and gave the rookie five points in seven games on the year. The 21-year-old is skating on the left side of Dallas' second line with Roope Hintz and Denis Gurianov and might be worth a look for fantasy managers looking to catch lightning in a bottle.