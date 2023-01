Robertson netted a goal in Dallas' 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina on Wednesday.

Robertson's marker at 15:17 of the first period put the Stars up 2-1, but Dallas failed to hold onto that lead. He has 33 goals and 66 points in 50 contests this season. Robertson is on a five-game point streak, and the 23-year-old's contributed seven goals and 11 points over his last 10 contests.