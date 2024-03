Robertson picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss versus Florida.

Robertson notched an assist on Joe Pavelski's opening first-period tally before extending the Stars' lead to 2-0 in the second, knocking home a loose puck on the power play. Robertson now has points in seven straight games, including three consecutive multi-point efforts. The 24-year-old winger's up to 23 goals with 44 assists through 67 games this season.