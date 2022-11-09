Robertson scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.

Robertson opened the scoring at 3:06 of the second period, but the lead lasted only 21 seconds for the Stars. The goal extended his scoring streak to six contests. In that span, he's picked up seven tallies and five helpers. The talented 23-year-old is up to nine goals, 10 assists, 50 shots and a plus-8 rating through 13 games.