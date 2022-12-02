Robertson recorded a hat trick in Thursday's 5-0 win over Anaheim.

Robertson opened the scoring with his 20th goal of the season in the first period. He would then add power-play tallies in the second and third frames as the Stars cruised to a 5-0 victory. With Thursday's hat trick, Robertson extended his point streak to 17 games while increasing his league-leading goal total to 23. The 23-year-old winger has established himself as one of the leagues most dynamic scoring threats following a 79-point season in 2021-22. Robertson is already up to 39 points in 24 games this year.