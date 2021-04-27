Robertson dished two assists and had two shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over Carolina.

Robertson extended his point streak to eight games (three goals, nine assists) when he set up Joe Pavelski's power-play goal to open the scoring 79 seconds into the game. He also set up Jamie Benn's overtime winner, sliding a perfect feed to finish off a 2-on-1 rush. Minnesota's Kirill Kaprizov seems to be the current favorite to take home the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie, but Robertson is giving him everything he can handle with 39 points and a plus-15 rating in 43 games.