Stars' Jason Robertson: Factors in every goal Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robertson scored a goal and added two assists in a 3-2 overtime win over the Senators on Tuesday.
Robertson took a pass as he curled in motion from the left point, skated to the top of the left circle and fired a wrist shot shelf past Linus Ullmark. The goal came on the power play. Robertson has four points (one goal, three assists) in his last two games and eight points, including seven assists, and 22 shots in his last six games. Five of those points, including four assists, came with the man advantage.
