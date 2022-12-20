Robertson scored an empty-net goal on six shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Robertson's insurance tally ended up as the game-winner when the Blue Jackets scored in the final minute of play. He'd gone seven games without a goal entering Monday, though he had five assists (three on the power play) and a plus-4 rating in that span. The 23-year-old winger's torrid streak in November was probably a bit more than he could sustain, but he remains a plug-and-play option in fantasy with 24 tallies, 47 points, 135 shots and a plus-20 rating through 33 appearances.