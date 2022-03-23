Robertson contributed a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win over the Oilers on Tuesday.

Robertson scored the first goal for Dallas in this one in the second period to tie things up before assisting on Roope Hintz's goal in the third period to once again tie the score, this time at 3-3. The 22-year-old has caught the league by storm this year, upping his 45 points in 51 games last season to 58 points in 54 contests this season.