Robertson scored a goal on five shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Robertson gave the Stars a 3-2 lead late in the second period. He's scored twice on 13 shots and added an assist through two contests, which is excellent production for a winger trying to shift up from great to elite. He's had back-to-back 80-point regular seasons after his 46-goal, 109-point effort in 2022-23, so there is potential for the 26-year-old to sustain a high level of offense in 2025-26. An initial assignment on the third line hasn't mattered either -- he's averaged 19:15 of ice time so far, thanks to a large power-play role.