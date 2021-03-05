Robertson scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Robertson has been the definition of streaky in 2020-21 -- his only other offense of the season came during a five-game point streak. The 21-year-old is up to three goals and seven points in 13 contests. A second-round pick from 2017, Robertson is getting middle-six usage when he plays -- he's got the potential to post solid value in deeper fantasy formats that focus on scoring.