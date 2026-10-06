Robertson scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Monday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.

Robertson set up Jamie Benn's second-period tally with a nifty touch pass before scoring one of his own at 16:30, beating Yaroslav Askarov from the slot to stretch Dallas' lead to 4-0. It was Robertson's first goal of the campaign after he was held off the scoresheet in each of the Stars' first two games. He remains entrenched in a prominent offensive role alongside Roope Hintz and Benn, and while repeating the 45-goal output from 2025-26 might be difficult on paper, Robertson should be a dominant offensive weapon for one of the top teams in the West, so the upside is there as long as he stays healthy.