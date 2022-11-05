Robertson had a goal and two assists in Saturday's 6-2 win over Edmonton.

Robertson was a buzzsaw Saturday, peppering Jack Campbell with 10 shots on the night. The goal came at 14:48 of the second period when he wired a shot off the left post that bounced in off Campbell's back. It stood as the winner. Robertson almost had another 39 seconds later when he stick-handled around Campbell and tried to tuck it in on the power play. Jamie Benn snapped up the rebound and put the Stars up 4-1 at that point. Robertson is currently riding a player-of-the-week-worthy five-game scoring and goal streak (six goals, five assists). His 18 points overall (12 games) have him sitting in a two-way tie with Erik Karlsson for fifth in league scoring.