Robertson scored twice on six shots and added a power-play assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets.

Robertson took over the goal-scoring lead in the league with two third-period tallies to help the Stars force overtime. He's scored multiple goals in each of the last three games, and he has 16 tallies and 11 helpers during his 14-game point streak. The 23-year-old winger is at 18 goals, 34 points (11 on the power play), 91 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 21 contests overall, putting him just one point shy of Connor McDavid in the Art Ross Trophy race at the quarter mark of the season.