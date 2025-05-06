Robertson (knee) will be a game-time decision versus Winnipeg in Game 1 on Wednesday after head coach Pete DeBoer told reporters, "He's close. We'll see tomorrow morning," per Brien Rea of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest.

Robertson looks poised to get back in the lineup for the first time since April 16 versus Nashville, a stretch of seven games on the shelf during the first-round series against Colorado. Prior to getting hurt, the 25-year-old winger was generating a point per game over his previous 12 contests, earning six goals and six helpers, including two power-play points. If given the all-clear, Robertson looks poised to step into a third-line role for Dallas.