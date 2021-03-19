Robertson posted an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Robertson had a late shot tipped in by Jason Dickinson to get the Stars within a goal. The helper was Robertson's third in the last two games. The 21-year-old winger has been an emerging playmaker in 2020-21 with four tallies and 12 helpers through 21 contests. He's added 35 shots on net, a plus-5 rating and eight PIM.