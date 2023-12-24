Robertson logged an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Robertson set up Craig Smith for the game-tying goal with 15 seconds left in regulation. With 11 points over his last 11 games, Robertson is playing at a high level in December. He's up to 31 points, 89 shots on net, 18 hits and a minus-4 rating through 32 contests overall in his usual top-line role.