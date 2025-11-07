Robertson logged two power-play assists, three shots on net and a minus-3 rating in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Ducks.

Robertson has four helpers, including three on the power play, over three games to begin November. The 26-year-old winger is in a seven-game goal drought, but he has provided six assists in that span. For the season, he has 13 points (eight on the power play), 59 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 14 outings.