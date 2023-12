Robertson logged an assist, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Robertson has a goal and four assists during his active four-game point streak. That's his longest streak of the year -- he's previously had a trio of three-game stretches on the scoresheet this season. The 24-year-old winger is up to six tallies, 14 helpers, 53 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-3 rating through 21 outings overall.