Robertson notched an assist in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Flames in Game 2.

Robertson set up Joe Pavelski's tip-in goal in the first period, which stood as the game-winner. The assist was Robertson's first career playoff point -- likely the first of many. The 22-year-old will look to build on Thursday's outing in a series that's been very limited on offense through two games. The winger had 41 goals and 38 assists in 74 regular-season contests.