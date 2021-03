Robertson recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Robertson set up Radek Faksa's first-period tally to give the Stars a 2-0 lead. Faksa and Joel Kiviranta later left the game with lower-body injuries, leading to Robertson seeing a season-high 22:09 of ice time. The 21-year-old winger has earned it -- he's produced two goals and nine helpers through 12 games in March. He's at 17 points, 43 shots and a plus-6 rating in 23 contests overall.