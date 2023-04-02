Robertson registered two assists in Dallas' 5-2 loss to Colorado on Saturday.
Both of Robertson's helpers were recorded while the Stars had the man advantage. This was his second straight multi-point game, and he's supplied a goal and six points in that span. That's pushed him up to 42 goals and 97 points in 76 appearances in 2022-23, including 35 power-play points.
More News
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Supplies four points Friday•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Logs two helpers in win•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Earns power-play helper•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Leads Stars to victory Saturday•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: One of each on power play•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Three helpers against Sabres•