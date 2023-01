Robertson had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 victory over the Sharks on Saturday.

Both of Robertson's points came while Dallas had the man advantage. He has 24 goals and 54 points in 38 games in 2022-23, including 23 power-play points. He entered the contest averaging 3:10 of ice time with the man advantage this season, and the 23-year-old should continue to serve in that key role with the Stars for the remainder of the campaign.