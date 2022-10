Robertson scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-2 win over the Canadiens on Saturday.

Both points came on the power play. The goal stood as the winner. Robertson has two goals and five assists in five games, and is proving last year's 79 points (74 games) was no fluke. The only thing that might throttle back his production is his ice time. The team rolls four lines with almost equal ice time. Robertson skated just 13:45, which was eighth on the Stars.