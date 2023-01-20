Robertson scored a goal on seven shots, registered an assist, went plus-3, logged two hits and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Kings.

Robertson helped out on the first of Tyler Seguin's first-period markers. In the second, the forwards swapped roles, with Robertson's tally chasing Pheonix Copley from the contest. Robertson has five goals and three helpers over his last seven outings, and he's up to 31 tallies, 32 assists, a plus-29 rating, 189 shots on net and 30 hits through 47 appearances this season.