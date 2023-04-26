Robertson scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Wild in Game 5.

Both of Robertson's points came on the power play, a recurring theme as the Stars capitalize on the Wild's penalty-killing struggles. The winger has two goals and four helpers through five playoff contests, and all of that production has come with the man advantage. He's added 18 shots on net, five hits and a minus-1 rating in his usual top-line role.