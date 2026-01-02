Robertson scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Robertson has four goals and four helpers over his last six games. The 26-year-old earned both points late in the third period as the Stars made a comeback effort that came up one goal short. Robertson is up to 24 goals, 24 helpers, 159 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-15 rating through 41 appearances this season. He had 80 points in each of the last two regular seasons, but he's on track for a better campaign in 2025-26, though not one quite as good as his career-best 109-point effort in 2022-23.