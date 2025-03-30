Robertson scored a goal, dished a power-play assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

The Stars fell behind 1-0 early on, but Robertson played a big role in overcoming that deficit. He tied the game just over midway through the first period before setting up Roope Hintz on the go-ahead goal. This was Robertson's third straight multi-point effort, a span in which he has four goals and three assists. The star winger is up to 33 tallies, 75 points (19 on the power play), 196 shots on net, 52 hits, 43 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 73 outings overall.