Robertson scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Robertson stretched his point streak to six games (three goals, five helpers), and this was his second multi-point effort in a row. The 24-year-old winger is up to 22 goals, 43 helpers, 187 shots on net and a plus-16 rating through 66 outings overall. He continues to flirt with a point-per-game pace, which pales in comparison to his 109-point campaign last year but is still good enough to help most fantasy managers.