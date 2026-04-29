Stars' Jason Robertson: Goal streak at five games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robertson scored a goal on five shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild in Game 5.
Robertson has a goal in every game in this series, tallying five times while adding three assists over five contests. The Stars haven't gotten much out of their depth, but their top players have kept it close. In addition to his steady scoring, Robertson has added 28 shots on net, three hits and an even plus-minus rating in the postseason.
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