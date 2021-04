Robertson scored a goal and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Robertson restored the Stars' lead with his second-period tally. The rookie winger has scored in three straight games -- he's found his touch for goals after initially racking up assists when he got into the lineup. For the season, the California native has eight goals, 23 points, 63shots on net and a plus-5 rating in 29 appearances.