Robertson logged an assist and six shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

Robertson set up Roope Hintz for the opening goal at 14:49 of the first period. This gave Robertson points in three straight outings (one goal, four assists). The 23-year-old winger has regularly seen more significant minutes since late November, allowing him more ice time to work his magic. He's up to 24 goals, 24 assists, 141 shots, a plus-19 rating and 17 power-play points through 34 contests.