Robertson registered an assist and a game-high six shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Robertson missed most of training camp while negotiating a contract. He looked just fine in the first game of the year -- this was a player who scored 41 goals, dealt 38 assists and fired 220 shots on goal in 74 contests last year. The 23-year-old will challenge to replicate those numbers in 2022-23 while retaining a significant top-line role with plenty of power-play usage.