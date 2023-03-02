Robertson produced an assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Robertson set up Roope Hintz's goal late in the first period, which helped turn the tide after the Stars' slow start. The 23-year-old Robertson had a bit of a sluggish February with seven points in nine contests, but he's off to a positive beginning in March. He has 35 goals, 39 helpers, 238 shots on net and a plus-24 rating through 61 contests overall.