Robertson logged two assists, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Robertson is rolling in November with five goals and five assists over seven games. This was his second multi-point effort in a row. The 27-year-old winger is up to 10 goals, 14 helpers, 68 shots on net and a plus-12 rating over 21 appearances. Robertson should continue to thrive in the top six and on the first power-play unit, though just six of his points have come with a man advantage so far.