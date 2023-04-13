Robertson dished out three assists -- two on the power play -- in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Blues.
Robertson continued his stellar recent play, as he's up to 18 points over his last seven games. Heading into Thursday's season finale against these same Blues, Robertson has 46 goals and 109 points -- both top-six marks across the NHL.
