Robertson scored three goals, including two on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

All three of Robertson's goals came over a span of 8:40 in the second period, with his third tally standing as the game-winner. The two power-play goals came on a major after Casey Cizikas was ejected from Sunday's game for a hit to the head of Lian Bichsel. Robertson has 13 goals and 20 points across his last 16 outings, and he's looking very comfortable in a top-line role after a slow start. For the season, he's at 23 goals, 54 points (15 on the power play), 156 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 57 appearances. If he keeps up his recent pace, he'll have no trouble getting back to the 30-goal mark that he missed by one in the 2023-24 regular season.