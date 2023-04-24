Robertson recorded a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Wild in Game 4.
The Stars' power play has been humming in the postseason, and Robertson's been a big part of it. All four of his points (one goal, three assists) have come with the man advantage since the playoffs started. The star winger has added 14 shots on net, four hits and a minus-1 rating through four outings.
