Robertson recorded a power-play assist and three blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 2.

Robertson helped out on the first of Miro Heiskanen's two goals in the game. This was Robertson's second straight game with an assist, and he's up to seven points (four on the power play) through nine playoff contests. The first-line winger has added 18 shots on net, 17 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating during the postseason.