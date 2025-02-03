Robertson logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Robertson's point streak is up to five games (four goals, four assists) after he helped out on a Wyatt Johnston tally in Sunday's victory. The 25-year-old Robertson has racked up 27 points across 19 outings since the holiday break, a level of production in line with what's expected of him. He's almost completely erased his slow start to the season and now has 19 goals, 31 helpers, 13 power-play points, 138 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 52 appearances.