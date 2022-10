Robertson produced a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Robertson has gotten on the scoresheet in all three of the Stars' games, posting a goal and four helpers. His assist Monday was his first power-play point of the year after he earned 21 of his 79 points with the man advantage last season. The star winger has also picked up 13 shots on net and a plus-4 rating so far, as it appears his signing late in preseason hasn't diminished his productivity.