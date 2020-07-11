Robertson is among the 13 players the Stars have added to their training camp roster, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Along with Robertson, Dallas added Ty Dellandrea, Rhett Gardner, Joel L'Esperance, Joel Kiviranta, Nick Caamano, Gavin Bayreuther, Joel Hanley, Thomas Harley, Dillon Heatherington, Landon Bow, Jake Oettinger and Colton Point to its expanded roster Saturday. Most of these players will have next to no shot at seeing game action once postseason play gets underway, but Robertson should top the list of potential injury substitutes after racking up 25 goals and 47 points in 60 AHL games this campaign.