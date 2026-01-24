Robertson scored the game-winning goal, dished out a power-play assist and put three shots on net in Friday's 3-2 win over St. Louis.

Robertson played the hero in Friday's game when he struck the back of the net with a minute remaining in the contest. He helped put himself in the position for the game-winner with a secondary helper on Matt Duchene's power-play goal to tie the contest in the second period. Overall, Robertson is up to 30 goals, 30 assists, 190 shots on net, 30 hits and 21 blocks through 52 games this season. The 26-year-old winger has 10 goals and 10 assists over his last 17 outings. After reaching the 60-point mark in Friday's contest, he became the 12th skater to do so this season. He remains on pace for the second 100-plus point campaign over the last four seasons.