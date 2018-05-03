Stars' Jason Robertson: Inks three-year ELC
Robertson signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Stars on Thursday.
Nabbed by the Stars in the second round (39th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Robertson looks to be taking the next step in his career after notching 200 regular-season points (101 goals, 99 assists) over 190 games with OHL Kingston between 2015-18, not including postseason play in which he added 38 points in 31 contests. A lack of game-to-game consistency has been a problem for Robertson early in his career and it remains to be seen how he'll adjust to stiffer competition, but fantasy owners in dynasty/keeper leagues should still consider keeping tabs on him in case he is the real deal.
