Robertson (undisclosed) returned to practice Wednesday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Robertson missed a week with the unknown injury. The 21-year-old winger is in the mix for a roster spot in 2020-21, and he may work in a bottom-six role to begin the year. A second-round pick from 2017, Robertson is also expected to see time on the power play, giving him some appeal in deeper fantasy formats.