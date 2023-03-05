Robertson scored two goals and added an assist in a 7-3 win over Colorado on Saturday.

He opened the scoring early in the first period on a delayed penalty. Robertson scored from the left circle off a crossing pass from Roope Hintz. His second goal went into an empty net late in the third. Robertson is on a three-game point streak (two goals, four assists) and has 37 goals and 79 points in 63 games. He sits eighth in the NHL in goals and is tied with Matthew Tkachuk of the Panthers for sixth in scoring.